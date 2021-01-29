The Government will only allow access to people with legal residence in the territory of Gibraltar – with any nationality – only if “There is reciprocity with respect to the entry” into the country “of residents in the Campo de Gibraltar region”.

The order published this Friday in the Official State Gazette, and signed by the Minister of the Interior, thus modifies the document published on December 22, which allowed all people residing in Gibraltar to access Spain, without additional restrictions.

Thus, people who document reasons of force majeure or situation of need, or whose entry is allowed for humanitarian reasons, are now also included among the exceptions to access Spain.

They are added to the other three exceptions, which contemplated Spanish citizens, foreign citizens with legal residence in Spain and cross-border workers.

The order, which will take effect from February 1, also modifies the list of third countries and administrative regions whose residents are not affected by the restrictions. These include Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, China, the Hong Kong region, and the Macau region.

The order, which entered into force on July 22, 2020, will remain until February 28, without prejudice to its eventual modification to respond to a change in circumstances or new recommendations within the European Union.