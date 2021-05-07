A headquarters of the Tax Agency.

The Treasury will reinforce the means of the Tax Agency (AEAT). The Recovery Plan includes a component – the reforms committed to Brussels – dedicated to the fight against fraud, which foresees an investment of 532 million between 2021 and 2024 for the body that will not be in charge of European funds. The reform includes, among other things, the IT modernization of the Agency, an improvement in the processes to uncover hidden income, the reduction of the economy submerged in self-employment and the approval of the new law against fraud, stuck since October in The congress. By 2023, it also plans to increase the AEAT staff by some 3,000, which has been dwindling after the 2008 crisis, to reach “dimensions closer to those that have been customary throughout its history, in which it has almost always been with more than 27,000 employees, reaching a maximum of around 28,000 ”.

This component of Measures and actions to prevent and fight tax fraud It is made up of five large blocks: the anti-fraud law, the modernization of the AEAT, the improvement of taxpayer assistance, and both international and internal cooperation. “This set of measures aimed at preventing and, where appropriate, fighting against tax fraud and strengthening the collection capacity of the tax system, will allow the modernization of our tax system, making it more efficient, allowing to cushion the impact of the crisis caused by the covid-19 “, says the text. The investment included in the document will grow over the next few years: 126 million this year, 106 million next, 109 in 2023 and 191 in 2024.

Modernization of the Tax Agency

In this block, the Government contemplates the optimization of the technological resources of the Tax Administration and the improvement of the energy efficiency of its buildings, although it does not break down what part of the investment it will entail. This also includes investments in means and equipment for customs control, “including air-naval means”, to combat smuggling, drug trafficking and money laundering, and “improvements in the selection to detect undeclared income”.

The AEAT, as foreseen in its strategic plan, will focus on uncovering facts and hidden tax bases, will work in collaboration with associations of SMEs and freelancers to analyze regulations and procedures and thus favor voluntary compliance by taxpayers, and will strengthen collaboration with Administrations regional and local tax, Social Security and Labor Inspection. In this sense, the document indicates that, when self-employed workers start to contribute based on their real income ―a recommendation included in the Toledo Pact―, the Treasury will be able to count on “a new source of contrast”: “The combination of data tax and Social Security records, together with the use of predictive techniques and data mining, will reduce the pockets of the shadow economy in the field of self-employment and micro-enterprises ”.

Assistance and collaboration

The improvement of taxpayer assistance is already part of the 2020-2023 Strategic Plan of the Tax Agency. This section of the reform sent to Brussels includes the new offices for comprehensive digital assistance (ADI) – nine will be opened between now and 2023 -, the reinforcement of non-face-to-face information channels and the improvement of fiscal data on corporate tax , VAT and personal income tax, which are already available from this year.

Regarding international cooperation, the document highlights the high impact of Brexit in Spain and the increase in the number of taxpayers who own assets abroad due to rapid technological advancement. “Practice has shown that this phenomenon can serve as a tool for tax evasion, with many States sharing a strong interest in establishing common mechanisms that allow them to maintain the integrity of their tax systems,” he analyzes. On the other hand, it highlights the need to promote adherence to the codes of large companies, associations and associations of tax professionals and to approve the codes of good practice for SMEs and the self-employed.

Anti-fraud law

This rule has been stuck in Congress for months. The bill was approved last October, with a collection forecast of more than 800 million per year that was included in the 2021 Budgets. The new rule provides, among other things, to expand the concept of tax haven, limit 2,500 to 1,000 euros the cash payment for operations between companies, prohibit tax amnesties and reduce the debt from one million to 600,000 euros to appear on the list of defaulters of the Treasury. In addition, it contemplates the legal prohibition of the so-called software dual-use, used to manipulate the accounting, and a new reference value of real estate, which will affect taxes such as Patrimonial Transmissions and Legal Acts or successions. The document foresees that the rule will come into force in the second quarter of this year, although some of its elements, such as the lowering of the debt threshold to be included in the list of defaulters, will become effective in 2022 for calendar reasons.