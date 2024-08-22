The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate 858 million rubles to help those who lost property in the border area

The Russian government has decided to allocate an additional 858 million rubles for residents of the country’s border regions who have lost their property. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, he is quoted by TASS.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers will allocate another 713 million rubles to provide assistance to Russians affected by emergency situations. According to Manturov, evacuated residents of the Kursk region continue to receive one-time payments of 10 thousand rubles. Payments in the amount of 15 thousand rubles from the Ministry of Emergency Situations have also begun to arrive in citizens’ accounts, he assured.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was also present at the meeting with the head of state. He assured the president that support for border regions is a priority for the Finance Ministry. “Money is allocated to support regions on a priority basis,” he said.

Earlier, Putin supported the proposal to introduce a moratorium on mortgage and credit payments for residents of a number of border regions of the country. “In Kursk Oblast, regarding a moratorium on mortgage and consumer credit payments. All banks have already started working on it,” Manturov reported to the president.