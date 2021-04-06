The government will allocate nine billion rubles to Russian sugar and sunflower oil producers. It is reported by TASS with reference to the draft order of the Cabinet of Ministers on the allocation of budget allocations to the Ministry of Agriculture in 2021.

Funds from the reserve fund of the Cabinet will be distributed “to reimburse part of the cost of production and sale of refined bottled sunflower oil and white sugar in retail outlets.” It is specified that compensation will be paid to enterprises that sell their own oil at a price not exceeding 95 rubles per liter and sugar not exceeding 36 rubles per kilogram.

Based on the average market price, compensation will be 10 rubles per liter of vegetable oil and 5 rubles per kilogram of sugar. It is proposed to compensate the costs from April to the end of September 2021, before the start of the main harvest of oilseeds and sugar beets.

On April 5, it was reported that the Ministry of Agriculture is going to control the sugar industry by a planned method. Each plant will receive quotas for the production and sale of sugar to retail chains. This decision was made against the background of a drop in sugar production in Russia in January-February 2021 by 2.4 times compared to the same period last year. The problem began to manifest itself immediately after the entry into force of the agreement on the maximum prices for sugar for wholesale and retail purchases.

Against the background of rising food prices at the end of last year, the Cabinet of Ministers signed a number of agreements to stabilize prices for sugar and Russian-made sunflower oil. Now the maximum prices for sugar should be 36 rubles per kilogram in wholesale and 46 rubles in retail.