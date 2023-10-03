The Russian government will allocate another 500 million rubles for the restoration and repair of housing that was damaged by floods in Transbaikalia. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced this on Tuesday, October 3.

“In the previous two years in the Trans-Baikal Territory, floods after heavy rains destroyed and damaged houses. Almost 250 families need to restore or overhaul them,” he recalled during the opening meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Mishustin indicated that the government had previously allocated 2 billion 750 million rubles for these purposes. According to the Prime Minister, the decision to allocate additional funds will help hundreds of people regain their housing.

He noted that many regions of the country are susceptible to such natural disasters, and it is necessary to help the victims in such situations.

In July, heavy rainfall was observed in the Trans-Baikal Territory. As a result, the Kruchina River overflowed and flooded more than 127 sections of the village of Ilyinka, 110 houses inhabited by 290 people. In addition, 65 household plots and 23 residential buildings in four settlements were under water: Kurunzulai, Ulety, Urulga and Aleksandrovsky Zavod.