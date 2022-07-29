The Russian government will allocate 200 billion rubles from the reserve fund for the payment of benefits and insurance pensions. The corresponding order was published on Friday, July 29, on the official portal legal information.

According to the document, this year the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation will be allocated funds from the government’s reserve fund. The decision was made to ensure that the obligations for the payment of insurance pensions and benefits were fulfilled by 100%.

The Ministry of Finance will also have to control the use of funds and provide the government with a report on this by March 31, 2023.

On July 28, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the Russian government would allocate 10 billion rubles to support non-working pensioners. He also noted that the regions will receive funds “for social additional payments to the pensions of citizens whose income is less than the subsistence level.”

On July 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the creation of a unified pension and social insurance fund. The document provides for the merger of the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) and the Social Insurance Fund (FSS) into a single agency.

This year, by decree of Vladimir Putin, pensions were indexed by 10%. On June 3, it became known about the beginning of their transfer to non-working pensioners of the PFR. Thus, the average pension in Russia is now 19,360 rubles per month.