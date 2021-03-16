An additional 2.7 billion rubles will be allocated to the regions to provide free medicines to patients with coronavirus. The corresponding disposition signed by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

It is noted that we are talking about patients who are treated at home under medical supervision.

“To prevent the unfavorable course of the disease and the development of complications, they are prescribed combined treatment regimens. All the necessary drugs are provided free of charge on prescription from the attending physician, ”the government said in a statement.

Earlier, over 10.7 billion rubles were allocated for these purposes. The issue of allocating additional funds was considered and approved on March 11 at a government meeting.

On the same day, Mishustin instructed the departments to work out proposals for the modernization of the infectious diseases service until March 25.

On February 16, it was reported that the Russian government will allocate over 25.4 billion rubles for additional financing of medical organizations.

On February 5, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova said that 558 billion rubles will be allocated to modernize the primary health care sector in the next five years.