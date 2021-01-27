The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. EFE

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Wednesday a total investment of 11,000 million euros until 2023 to improve the digital skills of the population, digitize small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) and influence the digital transformation of the Administration, as explained in a virtual press conference held in La Moncloa.

“We are going to make the largest public investment in R + D + i in our history,” said Sánchez. “We intend to deeply modernize our business fabric, especially small and medium-sized companies. In the next six years 140,000 million euros will be poured into different transitions. ” Of this amount, a third will go to digitization. “We want to create jobs, jobs, jobs …”, he insisted.

The Executive will allocate 3.75 billion of these funds until 2023 to improve the digital skills of the population. “In four years we are going to deploy a public investment in digital skills of large amounts”, he assured. When the plan ends in 2025, Sánchez foresees that 80% of the population will have basic digital skills.

43% of the population lacks basic skills and 8% have never used the Internet. In addition, only 4% of the graduates belong to technology sectors, according to the data provided by Sánchez. “We start from a basic disadvantage,” he stressed. These plans are divided into four axes: transversal digital skills, digital transformation of education, and digital skills for employment and digital professionals.

The SME digitization plan will have an investment of 4,656 million, “with a direct impact in the form of aid for digitization of 4,459 million.” This amount can reach up to one and a half million SMEs, which represents half of the country’s total. “You have to reach all small and medium-sized companies, which represent 98% of employment in Spain, digitize SMEs and digitize Spain you have to count on people,” said the president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, who he has intervened in the act before the President of the Government.

The digitization plan of public administrations, meanwhile, will have a budget of 2,600 million in the period 2021-2023, of which 992 million (38.1%) are planned in the Budget for 2021. Sánchez has emphasized the a good starting point for the Administration, according to the European Union indexes, although it has recognized many shortcomings. “We can improve in effectiveness, efficiency and freeing workers with more automation,” he said. With this plan, the Government intends to achieve objectives such as achieving “accessible, efficient, safe and reliable” digital services; public policies “based on data and modernization of data management” and a “democratization of access to emerging technologies”.

The third vice president of the Government and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, began the act by announcing that these three plans complete the hard core of the Government’s digital strategy – “a roadmap to channel investments” – and has had an impact on its presentation in the necessary public-private collaboration.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.