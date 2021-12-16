Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered to allocate 10 billion rubles to the regions to support hospitals helping patients with COVID-19. This was announced on Thursday, December 16, by the press service of the Russian government.

“The federal center will help the regions with the repair of medical equipment and the purchase of consumables for hospitals that treat patients with coronavirus. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to allocate up to 10 billion rubles for these purposes, “- said in message…

The government clarified that the task was set following the meeting of the Coordination Council to combat the spread of the new coronavirus infection on December 7. The source of financing will be the government’s reserve fund.

“Additional funds should be allocated to increase the volume of sequencing (decoding) of coronavirus genomes as part of enhanced surveillance of cases of a new infection. The drafts of the relevant regulations must be prepared and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Health, the Ministry of Finance and Rospotrebnadzor, ”the government said.

In addition, the sanitary department, as part of Mishustin’s instructions, is obliged to submit to the government proposals to increase the volume of coronavirus testing of citizens, including those arriving in Russia from other countries.

On December 14, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova said that an increase in hospitalizations with COVID-19 was recorded in 11 regions of Russia. The largest growth – over 15% – was shown by two regions of Russia. So, in Ingushetia the growth was more than 35%, in Sakhalin – 25%.

The day before, Golikova said that the collective immunity to COVID-19 in the Russian Federation had grown to 55.8%. She also noted that 68.8 million citizens in Russia are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, 75.5 million people received one dose of the vaccine.

On November 9, Mishustin said that almost 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered to Russian regions and that measures to combat infection in the country have been strengthened.

On October 26, the government allocated an additional 56 billion rubles to the healthcare sector to fight the coronavirus. In addition, the government has allocated 4 billion rubles for the purchase of drugs for patients with coronavirus.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

