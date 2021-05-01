Tax Agency Office. Pablo Monge

The Government proposes to suppress the tax reduction that couples have when they declare personal income tax jointly. This consists of 3,400 euros that raise the minimum exempt from income tax, benefits two million households and its cost rises according to the latest Budgets to about 1,000 million a year. The Executive launches this initiative as an equality policy to promote the incorporation of women into work. This is stated in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan sent to Brussels: “The gradual disappearance of the reduction by joint taxation through the establishment of a transitory regime is included, because it generates a disincentive to the labor participation of the second recipient of income (mainly women) ”.

“A modern tax system should not serve exclusively to provide income that finances public spending, but should contribute directly to enhancing the impact of public policies, serving as a catalyst to achieve transformations in areas such as gender equality, attention to disability, environmental conservation or health protection ”, reads the document sent to Brussels in an analysis of gender equality aspects. “There is considerable consensus that this measure discourages the entry of women into the labor market,” argues the Ministry of Finance.

Last year the Fiscal Authority (Airef) drew up a report on the tax benefits of the system Spanish tax law in which he precisely reviewed the advantages and disadvantages of this reduction in personal income tax. He estimates that the cost to the public coffers of this initiative amounts to 2,293 million, and the beneficiaries are 4.2 million people, 2.1 million households, 18% of taxpayers and 17% of families. The agency maintains that the tax benefit is distributed evenly and does not alter inequality. But it indicates that the collection cost is concentrated in the upper part of the distribution: “The 10% with the highest income generates 19.5% of the total cost of the benefit (466 million)”, he points out.

Raises for low income

This aid benefits households in which there is only one income earner or the second earning little. Otherwise, it is not worth paying the tax jointly. Airef points out that this reduction “does achieve the objective of adapting the tax to the structure of household income, especially in those households in which almost all the income is obtained by a recipient and the household is low-income.”

However, the public body also concluded that this benefit “generates a disincentive to the labor participation of the second earners (mainly low-income women), which accentuates the problems of the gender gap.” Women who earn with joint taxation have a labor share 19 points lower than those who do not, the study says.

And it is this part that the Government uses in its Recovery Plan. In fact, it is the trend followed in many countries, where it is mandatory to do it individually. Although some such as Germany or Portugal average between the income of the two spouses so that they pay less than if they were taxed for the total. In France it is a family quotient system: they divide by the number of members and, therefore, lower the payment for families with more children.

Until 1989, married couples were obliged to declare jointly. However, a Constitutional ruling declared that marriages were penalized. The reason: two unmarried people who pay separately the same amount as a married couple end up paying less personal income tax for the same income. How does this happen? Suppose that the members of the two couples earn the same each, 25,000 euros. In the case of the unmarried, each one will pay 19% for the first 12,450 euros subtracting the minimums, 24% for the section between 12,450 euros and 20,200, and 30% up to 25,000. On the other hand, the marriage is taxed the same as the other couple for the first 25,000 euros. But when the other 25,000 are settled jointly, they are added to the family income and are taxed at 30% up to 35,200 euros, and at 37% up to the 50,000 euros they declare in total. That is, they pay more.

Hence, the High Court considered joint taxation discriminatory. For a few years a variable deduction was established and then a double tariff system. Now the reduction of 3,400 euros that is added to the exempt minimum is in force. There is also another reduction in personal income tax of 2,150 euros for single-parent households, which de facto couples usually take advantage of. But the Executive does not mention this and the one it intends to eliminate is the fiscal aid for joint taxation that affects marriage.

The tax authorities recall that this tax reduction does not benefit marriages whose spouses earn the same or with little difference. In the opinion of José Félix Sanz, director of tax studies at Funcas, “the elimination implies a disguised tax increase on marriages with a single income earner, or with a second earner but with significantly lower income than the main preceptor. As these circumstances are more common in less affluent households, the elimination of this deduction will reduce the progressivity and redistributive capacity of personal income tax. Likewise, it will imply a fiscal penalty for the marriage with respect to separation, divorce or widowhood ”.