The Secretary of Internal Trade, Paula Español, affirmed this Friday that the Government is analyzing a new increase in withholdings.

Asked whether increasing food withholdings is under evaluation, she replied: “It is part of the range of (measures) and is under analysis.”

“It is not the only one. There is a set of tools. This is a more macroeconomic tool, but there are others that have to do with sectoral tools, others with certain agreements with prices and negotiations and others more specific such as mechanisms of mobile fairs,” he said in statements to radio El Uncover.

News in development

AFG