Today is the kick-off of the latest campaign ‘Kort ritje? That’s so cycled’. Now it would be easy for us to criticize the umpteenth dull expression of the government on the use of way too happy people or the fact that they forgot to photoshop away the training wheels under the bicycles of adults here and there. But secretly there is still something in it for the car enthusiast.

The aim of the campaign is that we all leave the car at home more often for short trips and take the bicycle. Now the bicycle is a life-threatening means of transport and we here at the editorial office hardly know how such a thing works, but less short journeys by car is not such a bad idea. Short trips are almost the worst thing you can do with your petrol or diesel car.

The training wheels are still visible in some photos | Photo: © National Government

Engines don’t like to be started cold. You can’t escape it, because an engine is cold after a night standing still, but the fewer cold starts you make, the better it is. If you take the car for every change, your car will endure a lot of cold starts. And that hurts the hearts of car enthusiasts a bit.

In addition, there is always a little moisture in the oil. This is released when the petrol or diesel ignites in the engine. When the block warms up nicely, this moisture evaporates and there is nothing to worry about. If your car never gets up to temperature due to the short journeys, you will eventually get sludge or white gunk in the engine. So make sure you regularly drive the car long enough so that the engine warms up properly.

Do we really have to go cycling?

Fortunately, there are better alternatives. A little planning, for example. When you go to the supermarket from work, the engine is already warm. After that fifteen minutes (or half an hour, if people only grab their wallets when they hear the amount from the cashier) the engine has not yet cooled down and you can drive home without a cold start.

PHEVs and EVs are not affected by this

With PHEVs and EVs you can drive short distances with relative impunity. Electric motors have nothing to do with cold oil or moisture. Since we are not being paid for this article by the government, we are not going to tell you that everyone has to plug in. If you are a little aware of your short rides (and maybe take the bike sometime), you will be fine with your petrol tank.