Two women observe the window of a shoe store in Bilbao on May 3. BILBAO CITY COUNCIL / Europa Press

The Government and social agents are still stuck in the extension of temporary employment regulation files (ERTE). Not so much in the decision to increase its validity, whose extension until September 30 once the current deadline of May 31 expires satisfies all parties, but in its regulatory framework. Executive and social agents have met this Friday in a new day of the Tripartite Commission in which the negotiation of the extension of the ERTE associated with the covid-19 is carried out, and in it the Executive has announced its willingness to reduce the amount of Social Security exemptions for workers who remain in the ERTE, and increase those currently applied to those who return to activity.

MORE INFORMATION

As explained by Gonzalo Pino, secretary of Union Policy of the UGT and assistant to the meeting, the Government has proposed a reduction in the exemptions for companies that apply these formulas ―depending on the degree of impact on their activity by the coronavirus, they range between 75 % and 100% -, and has shown its willingness to transfer these stimuli to the reactivation of workers. “For UGT this represents a stumbling block for the extension of the ERTEs,” acknowledged Pino, who has announced a new meeting for next Friday, May 21, in which these differences will continue to be discussed.

Within the coalition government there are conflicting sensitivities regarding what formula to implement around the use of ERTE. While from the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, directed by Yolanda Díaz, they are in favor of maintaining the current drawing; From the Department of Economic Affairs, with Nadia Calviño at the helm, it is considered necessary that these incentives for companies are directed towards the reinstatement of workers. In view of what was stated this Friday during the last meeting, it seems that it will finally be this second current that will raise the will of the Executive.

This small pothole occurs on the day in which good data has been known for the Spanish labor market, and specifically for workers in ERTE: for the first time since the pandemic began, the number of workers on temporary suspension of employment has down from 600,000. There are, specifically, 598,729 recorded by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration. Of all of them, 418,759 – 70% of the total – were in these modalities with exemptions in quotas.