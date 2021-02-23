In full debate within the Government about the need to limit the price of rents, the Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Pedro Saura, assured that in Spain the public housing stock is “very small” and urged its expansion to have a “true affordable and social housing stock.”

In a conference organized by the General Council of Economists (CGE), Saura assured that currently in Spain only 30,000 homes are rehabilitated per year, and that the The objective is that by 2030 some 300,000 a year will be rehabilitated. That is, multiply by ten to make a qualitative leap in this area, although he acknowledged that so far the problems have been both commercial and regulatory. To solve them he encrypted in 7,000 million euros the necessary aid, which mostly come from European funds. “There has to be a construction sector before and after the Next Generation,” he said.

The sector represents 6% of GDP in Spain and the European aid that is being considered would mean giving around 10% of that total, with the aim of “transforming construction and generating the new rehabilitation industry,” explained the secretary of State. Saura assured that although the 2008 crisis was “very hard” for the construction sector, it has recovered better than other sectors and has “good EXPECTATIVES” since the consumption of cement and the levels of contracting have remained stable after the collapse of March and April.

In his view, the important thing is that the sector now moves towards two new markets: rehabilitation and construction of social housing. «The public sector has a great challenge ahead, but also the private sector. We have to get it right with the economic resources that we put on the table but also with the legal changes and reforms that we make and how the financial and energy sectors accompany us, ”explained Saura, who also stressed that housing is the responsibility of the communities autonomous but the State finances around 1.2% of GDP in housing policies.

Only in the rent deduction in personal income tax, the State spends 1,000 million of euros. For this reason, Saura asked the autonomous communities to “make more public land available” and develop more concessions to build housing at affordable prices.