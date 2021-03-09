The Government is considering imposing a nnew restriction in the number of flights as part of its sanitary measures against the pandemic. As he knew Clarín from official sources, the destinations that are being targeted are the United States, Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

There are four countries They represent dangers for the Ministry of Health due to the number of registered cases or the incidence of new strains of the coronavirus.

In early February, the Government reduced the frequency of flights from already The United States, Mexico, Europe and Brazil by 30%, while the frequencies to and from Brazil were reduced by 50%. This is half of the services, which could be reduced even more.

The National Directorate of Migration could impose these measures by Friday, March 12, when the regulations of the decree of necessity and urgency in force expire. And it could extend the restrictions further next week. Within the Government there is a debate of the different ministries that vary according to the needs and possibilities. And nothing is ruled out.

The Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollán was as always among the supporters shutting down completely. This Tuesday he said that eThe National Health Council will discuss a greater restriction of borders to prevent the access of new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus to the South American country.

In Provincial and Nation Health they are prone to hard closing. They were even evaluating that trips abroad for Argentines and residents are not allowed, especially to the United States and Brazil, which are still open to citizens of Argentina.

But this collides with the needs of Tourism and Economy, and with social humor as well. There was even hope in Matías Lammens’ portfolio that the advance of mass vaccination would allow “normalize” in some sense the snow season in Argentina where Brazilians are the main consumers of this tourism in Argentina. But the numbers of deaths (268,379) and infected in Brazil (11,122,429) are in turn critical.

Although Gollán warned this Tuesday when whitewashing that “an extraordinary meeting was held on Monday to define what measures are going to be taken to try by all means to prevent the entry of these variants into our country”, all this was reflected in the statement of the portfolio of Carla Vizzotti. The officials “evaluated the possibility of adopting new measures at the borders and discouraging travel to areas with circulation of new strains of coronavirus in the face of the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 in the country.”

They analyzed the adoption of controls for carriers entering the country and agreed on the need to strengthen compliance controls for the isolation of travelers to mitigate the impact of the introduction of more transmissible strains such as the Brazilian ones from Manaus and Rio de Janeiro, the British and South African.

At the same time, Argentina continues with its borders closed to foreigners, unless they enter on authorized trips to develop some essential activity, while Argentines do not have any restrictions to enter or leave the country.