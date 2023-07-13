The government plans to establish a single Special Economic Zone (Zes) for the whole of southern Italy. The proposal was illustrated today, Thursday 13 July, by Minister Raffaele Fitto (delegate for European Affairs, the South and the Pnrr) during a face-to-face meeting in Brussels with Margrethe Vestager, Vice-President of the European Commission as well as Commissioner for Competition.

According to sources from the Italian government, Vestager has welcomed the proposal, which aims to overcome the current eight special economic zones already envisaged in the South with a view to simplifying and speeding up procedures.

The regions involved are Abruzzo, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Molise, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia.

The proposal envisages extending the single authorization for the start-up of production activities to the whole of the South and reducing the terms for concluding the proceedings by a third.

According to Minister Fitto, “the single Zes represents an important opportunity for development and attraction of investments, which together with the effective use of European and national resources, can make Southern Italy an important point of reference not only for our country but across the European continent. It is a real decisive driving force for the economy of the South, Italy and the Mediterranean, capable of marking a turning point for the relaunch also in terms of renewed centrality of the entire area”.

During the meeting between Minister Fitto and the Vice-President of the Commission, discussions were also launched on the “South Decontribution” measure, expiring on 31 December 2023. The Italian Government aims to make the provision structural and Vestager said she was available to open a dialogue with Rome.