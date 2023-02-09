The economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, assured this Thursday that a rate of 2,000 million euros of monthly calls for European funds has already been reached. And soon the time will come to inject into the economy the 84,000 million euros in loans that Brussels approved in its recovery plan after the pandemic for Spain.

For this, Calviño will convene the financial sector before the end of this month to meet with the social and economic agents to “channel” these 84,000 million assigned to Spain and “make better use of the funds.” “It is necessary to articulate how the loans can be expedited to make the channeling of these funds to the real economy more efficient,” said the vice president after the meeting with the social agents in the ministry attended by the general secretary of UGT, Pepe Alvarez; the president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva; the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi; and the general secretary of CC OO, Unai Sordo.

With the aim of accelerating the investments of the recovery plan, Calviño also assured that he will convene a meeting with the commissioners who lead the PERTE of each area, the strategic projects where European funds are channeled.

The funds will be the lever on which the economic growth of 2023 is based despite the “so complex environment” from the international point of view. “The stability of employment thanks to the labor reform is one of the supports for the maintenance of consumption and economic activity,” said the minister.

In this sense, Calviño reiterated that “the best thing” for the country in the current context would be a “broad” income agreement and with a “multi-year” vision to give confidence to workers, businessmen and investors, despite the fact that the president of The employers have recently distanced the possibility of reaching it after the “unilateral” decisions that the Government has taken such as the last increase in the minimum wage (SMI) -8% to place it at 1,080 euros per month-. But Calviño acknowledged that this issue has not been addressed at the meeting this Thursday.