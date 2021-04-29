While social conflict grows and the President outlines the DNU with the new restrictions, the Government warned that will allow protesters cross on foot or in buses from the suburbs to the city, where protest measures are usually carried out.

The secretary of Federal Security Articulation Gabriel Fuks communicated in recent days with representatives of the opposition social organizations that maintain a plan of struggle to demand more food items for soup kitchens, the vaccination of staff at these community centers -a claim in which the official organizations also agree- and more social and labor assistance plans. The official asked the opposition social movements to lower the decibels of the claims.

The subject had also been discussed in the meeting that on Wednesday the Minister of Security Sabina Frederic headed with the Buenos Aires secretary of the area Marcelo D’Alessandro. During that meeting, the authorities of the Nation demanded that the national ministries of Social Development and Labor, which concentrate most of the protests.

In fact, the national security authorities today the claim of the UTA worries more than that of the piqueteros, because they cannot interfere in the management of other portfolios and they consider that the claims of the unions tend to be more complex than releasing items for canteens. “There were several demonstrations in the last days. The right to protest is in force, but what is not going to allow them to enter the City en bloc, “said Fuks in statements to Futurock. The Secretary of State pointed out that the same rules applied to Patricia Bullrich when she went to Olivos and to the anti-vaccines.

Claim by UTA bus drivers in front of the Ministry of Health. This conflict worries the government more than the picketers.

In the Security Portfolio they detail that the jurisdiction of the federal forces is only limited to the accesses to the Capital. For this reason, they will delegate control of the demonstrations to the Buenos Aires police. Only those with the proper permit could enter the City.

The Government had sought to capture a truce with organizations before the new restrictions were outlined and in the face of the rise in infections. The leaders of the movements met two weeks ago with the Social Secretary of Social Economy and leader of the Evita Movement Persian Emilio and they asked that the security officials not participate in the meeting.

The National Piquetero Front, which brings together 35 left-wing social organizations and those opposed to the Executive, received the news with concern. This Friday they will perform a kind of National Congress via zoom to resolve how they will continue with a plan of struggle that – they anticipate – “is not going to stop.” “It is a repressive measure. If there are no answers we are going to continue doing actions. The government cannot ask us to stay at home if we don’t have enough to eat. The government is hypocritical: in the working-class neighborhoods there are vaccines, there is no work and there is no food in the soup kitchens “, he said Eduardo Belliboni from the Polo Obrero, one of the referents who spoke with Fuks.

Silvia Saravia of the Barrios de Pie opposition line spoke with the Security official and conveyed his doubts about how the Government intended to assist informal workers in a scenario of more restrictions. “If the government has an attitude of cutting assistance, there will be no choice but to mobilize,” he said.

The piqueteros groups highlighted for their part that after the April 8 mobilization that brought together more than 20 thousand protesters, sharply reduced the number of activists.

Meanwhile, the pressure of the social organizations that occupy positions in the Executive to the President grows: They demand vaccines, food, the return of the IFE, more plans and threaten to demand food from supermarkets.

According to leaders of the area, the referents of the official organizations would ask the head of state for a new meeting to express their concern about the social situation.