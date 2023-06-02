The government wants employees to be able to start working for a competitor more easily at the end of their job. Minister Karien van Gennip (Employment, CDA) writes in a letter to the House of Representatives on Friday that the current non-competition clauses are not justified and that this makes it less easy for employees to change jobs, which hinders the flow on the labor market. Van Gennip wants to have a bill ready by the end of this year and to have citizens and organizations comment on it first. The proposal then goes to the House of Representatives.

Out a reportresearch agency Panteia shows that an estimated 3.1 million in the Netherlands are affected by a non-competition clause. In addition, it has been found that such provisions are often standard in an employment contract, often without good reason. Van Gennip therefore argues that only the protection of trade secrets or business relationships are good reasons for a non-competition clause.

Read also: Working for the competitor? That just isn’t possible



The government now wants clarity in advance about when an employer may include a non-competition clause in the contract with the employee. Van Gennip has therefore proposed a number of amendments that have not yet been elaborated. For example, it must be clear how long the non-competition clause applies and it must be geographically demarcated. The latter means that someone who previously worked in Groningen, for example, and then wants to start working in Limburg can do so immediately.

In addition, when forgiving a permanent contract, the employer must be able to clearly explain why a non-competition clause is necessary. This already applies to temporary contracts. Finally, the employer must pay a compensation to a departing employee, if the stipulation still applies on departure. This legally determined percentage of the last-earned salary should ensure that employers think carefully before including the non-competition clause in a contract.