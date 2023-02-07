Bloomberg: the Russian government is trying to reduce the key rate from the Central Bank

The Russian government is putting pressure on the Central Bank (CB), inclining it to more optimistic economic forecasts, and calls for signals to the market about further easing of monetary policy on the eve of the CBR meeting on February 10. About it became known Bloomberg.

According to agency sources, officials want to get a more explicit hint from the regulator about a potential reduction in the key rate at the end of the year. However, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, and her colleagues are not ready to take such a step, since they see the risks of accelerating inflation in lowering the indicator. At the meeting, the regulator, on the contrary, wants to emphasize that under the current conditions, a key rate cut is unlikely.

At the same time, the Central Bank may improve forecasts regarding the prospects for the Russian economy. According to sources, the authorities positively assess such a step, since it will indicate the regulator’s course to ease monetary policy. Earlier, high-ranking officials criticized the Central Bank for overly pessimistic forecasts and mismanaging market expectations.

See also Germany announces that it will turn to coal due to the cut in Russian gas supply Related materials:

In October 2022, the Bank of Russia predicted that in order to achieve the inflation target, the key rate in 2023 should be in the range of 6.5-8.5 percent per annum. This means that now the regulator can resort to both raising and lowering the current indicator of 7.5 percent, but experts expect that the Central Bank will announce the preservation of the level at the upcoming meeting.

At the end of December, Kirill Tremasov, director of the Central Bank’s monetary policy department, said that, despite the difficulties in making forecasts, the regulator does not see “the possibility of positive economic growth rates” in 2023 in any case. According to him, the country’s GDP is likely to fall, although a reversal is possible in the middle of the year or in the third quarter.