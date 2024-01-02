After the warAll Germans out of the country was the motto with which the Netherlands launched Operation Black Tulip after the Second World War. Germans living in the Netherlands were imprisoned. The National Archives made documents about Black Tulip public on Tuesday. Below it a love letter from the imprisoned Walli to her husband Theo: “If you smile at another woman, I will make mincemeat of you!”
Chris van Mersbergen
Latest update:
17:23
