The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that the use of artificial intelligence techniques in job talent assessment processes to evaluate individuals, in order to make decisions related to employment, in ministries and federal agencies, eliminates the possibility that the evaluation process is marred by any kind or suspicions of bias for one person at the expense of another, a sign He indicated that there are two types of job talent assessment using artificial intelligence techniques, which are “pre-employment assessments and post-employment assessments.”

While the authority identified, in a guideline it recently launched on the use of artificial intelligence techniques in job talent assessment processes, six main questions that can be asked, by asking, to avoid any potential dangers of the assessment process using artificial intelligence techniques.

In detail, the Federal Authority launched a new guide for the use of modern artificial intelligence techniques in evaluating talent, whether employees working in the federal government sector, or wishing to apply for jobs in this sector, to serve as a framework that ministries and federal entities within the country can use in evaluating systems and technologies. Which integrates and uses artificial intelligence to evaluate people, in order to make employment decisions.

The guide, of which «Emirates Today» obtained a copy, stated that artificial intelligence is a field of study that generally aims to develop programs and digital machines that can display some characteristics that are similar to intelligence, or judgment at the human level, and includes «machine learning», which is a field A subset of artificial intelligence, using mathematical algorithms that are deployed and adapted to maximize prediction of patterns of relationships within data sets, indicating that machine learning enables computer algorithms to learn from data sets, without being specially programmed.

The guide stated that talent assessment is a broad term for the process or activity of evaluating the basic skills, attributes, experiences and competencies of individuals, whether they are job applicants or employees, pointing out that there are two types of job talent assessment using artificial intelligence techniques, the first is conducting the assessment process when an individual applies for a job, which is what These are known as “pre-employment assessments”, while the second is after an individual has been hired, for development purposes, which is known as “post-employment assessments”.

The guide indicated that there are many different methods and forms of assessment, some of which require a little amount of technology, such as the personal interview, and others are sophisticated such as highly realistic virtual reality simulation of job performance, stressing that the talent assessment process is currently witnessing a period of growth and innovation, similar to many industries. The other, through the application of artificial intelligence techniques that contribute to improving the scores of traditional assessments, with the promise of making the assessments more accurate, and it can also enable the development of new assessments that work to obtain information from candidates that were not available before, such as visual and audio data.

He stated that the ability to include spoken language and visual information in the evaluation opens up the possibility of developing highly realistic simulations of work scenarios for use in the evaluation, and artificial intelligence methods can also help simplify the evaluation process and enable the candidate to obtain a better experience, noting that although Although AI technology offers a variety of potential benefits, any type of talent assessment carries some risks, and this is also the case for assessments that use AI methods.

And the guide stated: “To help avoid any risks and understand what makes an AI assessment well designed, a number of guidelines have been designed that guide decision-makers through the AI-based assessment process, through six general questions that are asked for clarification in the event that they are not The required information is readily available or not provided by the assessment provider.

He explained that the first question is, to what extent is the training data relevant? It is crucial to use the correct quality and amount of data when developing and evaluating artificial intelligence, as the data must be accurate and relatively error-free, and relevant to the evaluation being developed and the amount of data must be sufficient to analyze and validate the data required to develop the algorithm. The data is representative of the group of applicants concerned, and all relevant groups eg age, gender and disability status.

The second question, according to the guide, states: “How does the algorithm make decisions?” As it is important for any user of evaluation to know the methods of artificial intelligence, how evaluation and basic artificial intelligence work, and this concept is known as transparency, and it should be noted that evaluations that Transparent are those evaluations through which evaluation developers and users can explain how the AI ​​algorithm works, while the third question relates to “how biased are the decisions?” In the context of artificial intelligence, the term “bias” is used to refer to an AI algorithm that performs To discriminate against a particular group of people.

The report pointed out that the fourth question revolves around “the validity of evaluation decisions?” Because validity is the degree to which evidence and theory support the interpretations of test scores. Validation is a best practice in both talent and AI assessments, outlining three ways to collect validation evidence for employee or applicant assessments, including checking by content as well as by structure and finally by criterion, with validation studies to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

He pointed out that the fifth question relates to “to what extent are decisions final?”, as AI assessments must be designed to provide information that is used, along with information available from other sources (when necessary) from the human side, to make decisions about current or potential employees in the company. The organization, and accordingly, AI assessments should not be designed to make these decisions without human supervision, and the last question is a question about the mechanism for informing candidates of this assessment.

Inform the candidates of the “evaluation”

The guide to using modern artificial intelligence techniques in evaluating job talents stressed the need to inform candidates when to use artificial intelligence to record their responses to the evaluation, while providing a sufficient explanation of how artificial intelligence works, stressing that in order for artificial intelligence to fulfill its hopes of providing more accurate and attractive assessments of talents, These assessments should be developed and used in accordance with strong guiding principles and practices.

He explained that with the continued development of legal regulations around the world, the inappropriate use of artificial intelligence in evaluations could lead to legal and ethical violations, which could greatly impede the development of artificial intelligence evaluations, pointing out that using the instructions contained in the guide can help address the scene. Rapidly evolving and complex AI in talent assessment.

Like many other industries, the talent assessment process is experiencing a period of growth and innovation.