The Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, in a presentation of the Youth Cultural Bonus last July. Ana Escobar (EFE)

Except for the Tax Agency, which has systems such as confirmation of the draft income tax return from the mobile application, almost all Administration services require, at a minimum, registration in the [email protected] system to access certain benefits. This process has different levels of security and Youth Cultural Bonusthe 400 euros for those who turn 18 throughout 2022 for the payment of cultural activities and products, had been assigned the maximum level of security, which made access difficult for those who lived in areas far from the departments that verify in person the identity of the users. The BOE has published this Friday a modification to facilitate access and by way of urgency, without waiting the two months planned for it to be effective.

The system [email protected] initially attributed to the cultural bonus, and established in 2017 for high-level security services, it required the reliable identification of the interested party. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, in the resolution published this Friday, acknowledges that “this condition has meant a limitation in the use of this non-cryptographic electronic signature system” and has excluded the group of users registered in [email protected] with basic level.

For this reason, and to speed up the processing, it has been allowed to “simplify” the procedure, “allowing other valid identification and signature systems” in order to “guarantee the highest participation of young people in the program” . A new process for face-to-face application at post officeswithout the need for young people to have a means of digital identification.

The Ministry of Culture believes that what has been achieved for the Youth Cultural Bonus can serve as a door for the rest of the administrations to review the accessibility of their services, provided that the “reduction” of the conditions meets the requirements of the National Security Schemethe regulation that establishes the requirements of each of the services based on the data handled, the scope of management and the capacity to prevent and defend attacks or fraudulent uses.

In this way, the modification established for the Culture voucher is not automatically extended, but it does open the door to reconsider the levels of identification required for certain procedures in other areas of the State, including regional or local administrations.

Currently, the [email protected] system, with different levels of security, allows you to file your income tax return, check tax data, access health information, check the points on your driving license, download your work history or obtain a certificate digital vaccination against covid, among other services.

“Everything we advance in facilitating digital identification, which is the biggest stumbling block, is positive. And there is no need to require personal identification in all procedures”, warns Borja Adsuara, lawyer, university professor and expert in digital law.

“I am not against the fact that, for certain procedures, a distinction is made between when a high level of security is required and when it is not. In private it happens like this. Not all electronic administration procedures must have the highest level of security and they must be reserved”, he adds.

The lawyer regrets that many procedures become an “insurmountable obstacle course” when there are other methods. In this sense, he regrets that an element that would have been essential, such as the electronic DNI, has minimal use. “We need three master’s degrees to use it and, in the end, people identify themselves with gmail or with social networks and give the data to North American multinational companies when we could have done it with our ID.”

With the [email protected] system, as he comments, “something has been improved”, but he highlights the facility that the Treasury offers to indicate the correct path, as long as “very smart people who cheat” are avoided.

