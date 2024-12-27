The Government unblocks the Madrid-Lisbon AVE with a new line through Toledo and Talavera

The Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, announced this Friday the unblocking of the Madrid-Lisbon AVE route, with a new line through Toledo and Talavera de la Reina, which will cut travel time with trains to or from Extremadura. “Before the end of the year, this had to be cleared up by civil or military matters,” the minister declared.

Puente explained that they have approved the publication of the informative studies and that next year they will have defined the layout to begin the construction projects. “We have thrown ourselves down the street in the middle,” he acknowledged in an interview on the Onda Cero program ‘Más de Uno’, admitting that they have not reached a total agreement with the territorial administrations.

In relation to the affected territories, Puente has detailed that in Talavera they have opted for surface integration and in Toledo they have proposed a through station located in the current location, with a route over the river. “I think it is well resolved, although with some discrepancies,” he stated.

The minister has confirmed that the objective is to have the complete line operational in 2030, focusing especially on the remaining 160 kilometers. “We will be in a position to fulfill it, especially because the entire Extremadura route has been completed,” he assured.

Puente has highlighted that the high-speed line in Extremadura is practically completed, with sections such as the one from Plasencia to Badajoz already built and in the testing phase. “Extremadurans have been waiting for the AVE to arrive for a long time,” he concluded, showing their commitment to completing the project.

“I believe that the goal of doing them in the next five years is an achievable goal. We are going to have to tighten, this is undoubtedly, but I believe it can be achieved,” explained the minister.