Nobody in La Moncloa expected that the PP and Vox would reach an agreement so quickly to govern together, with advisers from the extreme right in one of the most important autonomies in Spain, the Valencian Community, which now will probably speed up the other agreements as well. In a few days, with the town halls that are set up on Saturday, the PP and Vox can close pacts to govern a large part of Spanish territory and some of its most symbolic squares together. The news caught the government by surprise, which was precisely at that moment in full press conference after the Council of Ministers. The spokeswoman, Isabel Rodríguez, when informed by journalists, trusted that citizens, especially progressives, would react after these agreements to vote in the elections on July 23 so that this PP-Vox pact does not reach La Moncloa with Santiago Abascal, the leader of this formation, as vice president. Rodríguez, with extreme caution to avoid reproach from the Central Electoral Board, was clear about these agreements: “The responsibility that whoever makes these agreements will have to assume is quite evident. Now the word is open for the Spanish to speak and decide, ”she sentenced.

Shortly before learning the news, which includes that Vox renounces that its head of the list in this community, Carlos Flores, convicted of sexist violence, will not enter the Valencian Government but will go number one to the Congress of Deputies in July, Rodríguez had focused on sexist violence. “The agreements are the responsibility of the different parties. But gender violence is something very serious that cannot be trivialized, laundered, it cannot be a bargaining chip at all, ”he assured. Later, when it was learned that precisely Vox had renounced the entry of Flores into the Valencian Government, the Executive insisted that this matter had become a bargaining chip to allow the far-right to enter the Executive, something that until now had only happened in Castilla y León.

However, it was very evident that the Government did not expect such a rapid turn of events. The PP seems to have decided to get rid of the hot potato of the pacts with Vox as soon as possible instead of stretching the controversy and allowing it to dominate the campaign for the generals. Now the PSOE and Unidas Podemos will try to mobilize the left with the idea that these regional and local agreements are the prelude to a PP-Vox coalition in La Moncloa if there is not a massive vote of the progressives. It is a strategy that did not work in Madrid or Andalusia, but the Socialists believe that this time is different and many citizens who did not go to vote on May 28 will now understand that the consequence of that decision is largely PP-Vox governments. from the country.

At the moment the shock It is important because the calculations that were handled in La Moncloa were that Alberto Núñez Feijóo would stretch this issue to the maximum so that the agreements could even be reached in August, after the general elections. Everything has been so fast that in the Government they now believe that everything was agreed between the PP and Vox since the weekend and the reaction on Monday of the PP spokesman, Borja Sémper, saying that the presence of Flores in the Government was a line red, it was nothing more than the staging of a previous pact between Feijóo and Abascal in which both gave up something: Vox to their head of the list and the popular the entry of the far-right in the Executives, with an important distribution of power.

The leader of the PP in the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón (center left), accompanied by his team, during the meeting with the Vox candidate, Carlos Flores (center right), and his delegation, to form a government this Tuesday. MONICA TORRES

The coincidence of the announcement of the agreement in the Valencian Community with the act with the heads of the Congress list that the PP has organized in the Madrid town of Aranjuez has reaffirmed the PSOE in its suspicion that the pacts of the right with the extreme right are very mature. “The coherence of the PP is non-existent and the cynicism of the PP is absolutely embarrassing. Today the PP has reached a government agreement with Vox, a party that rejects the existence of sexist violence. I would be ashamed to agree to a government with a man convicted of sexist violence. I don’t care if that gentleman comes to the Cortes Generales or remains seated in a government seat of the Valencian Community. It is absolutely shameful”, criticized the spokesperson for the socialist leadership and Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, alluding to the decision that Carlos Flores, Vox candidate on 28-M and convicted of sexist violence, is going to go on the lists at Congress in the 23-J elections. “The PP has sat down in the Valencian Community to negotiate with a person who is convicted of sexist violence. What else needs to happen? And of course they will sit down with Vox as many times as necessary and they will occupy the governments that are necessary. What the PP wants is to govern at any cost, ”she stressed.