In the midst of the controversy over the advancement of the Attorney General’s Law and the repeated notice of the official candidate, Daniel Rafecas, that he will not accept that position if the Senate majorities are lowered for his appointment, in the Government they insist that the candidate continues to be him and that the President will not send another option to Congress.

However – and despite the promise of Juntos por el Cambio that they will accompany his election if the Frente de Todos gives up changing the law – in the Senate they assure that the bill “will run its course as planned. “In fact, they do not plan to refloat the statement until the controversial rule is approved by the Deputies.

“Alberto’s candidate is and still Rafecas. He has no plans to send a new candidate, “the President’s side also sentenced.

Spokespersons for the president of the Chamber of Deputies they denied That Sergio Massa has sent a signal to Together for Change in the sense that they would insist with Rafecas and freeze the controversial law of reform of the public prosecutor’s office that was approved on Tuesday in commission.

But when at the beginning of the week the Commissions for Constitutional Affairs and Justice of Deputies managed to give an opinion to the project of the Public Prosecutor’s Office – the first step to later be able to vote on it on the premises – Rafecas used his Instagram account to ratify what he had raised from a start: that if the two-thirds currently needed to elect the chief prosecutor are reduced, he will not accept the appointment.

“That will be for me an insurmountable ethical limit, which will make it impossible for me to go ahead with the application, “he said.

Fernández, who publicly defended the advance of the regulation in the lower house, assured that he would communicate with Rafecas. “I am going to call him; I think Daniel is rushing. He is a man of law and all the political manipulation that this generates should affect him, and he does not like it. I would like him to reflect, “he declared.

However, as he learned Clarion, Until now not contacted with the judge.

With the cracks in the ruling party exposed around this issue, the opposition moved its chips: publicly asked the Frente de Todos to withdraw the project of the Procuratorate of Congress and treat the Rafecas document in the Senate, with the commitment to give it two thirds for its approval.

Although not exempt from internal discussions, the National Board of Together for Change issued a statement with the proposal, which was reiterated by radical Senate Martín Lousteau during Thursday’s session of the Senate, chaired and managed by Cristina Kirchner.

“Begin the treatment of the Attorney General’s specifications that we we are going to give two thirds so that it can be approved. And we are going to be able to dedicate ourselves to the things that correspond ”, affirmed Lousteau.

Earlier, the heads of the two JxC interblocks in Congress, Luis Naidenoff and Mario Negri, had issued a statement asking the vice president that the Constitutional Affairs committee of the upper house, chaired by Kirchnerist Anabel Fernández Sagasti, start the process to appoint Rafecas.

“It is in the sight of all Argentines that Kirchnerism never wanted Rafecas as Attorney General. Instead, he prioritizes his legislative initiative that will allow him to appoint a chief prosecutor with the votes only of the ruling party and that, in addition, gives him the possibility of appointing an interim Prosecutor via the Bicameral Monitoring Commission currently managed by the Front of All ”, they sentenced in the text.

But from the Front of All they assure that the law will continue its course in Deputies, although at the moment the votes to reach the quorum that allows their treatment in the venue are not present.

“Together for change does not discuss the law or a name. He wants to defend (the interim prosecutor, Eduardo) Casal so that the macrista judicial table covers up disasters,” they denounce in Kirchnerism and They ratify that the next attorney must be elected with the new law.

The text obtained an opinion and was within reach of being treated as soon as the numbers were obtained. The most optimistic accounts of the ruling party say that they are “three” away from reaching it. It should not be forgotten that this year there are legislative elections and some are betting that the change in the composition of the Lower House will help.