The Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, stressed that the Central Government “has already transferred the more than 71 million euros” that correspond to Picanya, one of the municipalities razed by the DANA on October 29, for the reconstruction of its infrastructure damaged by floods.

In these terms, Morant has ruled on Saturday, in statements to the media, during his visit to the municipality, where he has met with the mayor of the town, Josep Almenar. The Government Delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, and the Secretary of State for Territorial Policy, Arcadi Spain have also participated.

Morant has lamented that the Dana, “In addition to causing many fatalities, many life projects have been taken ahead: houses, belongings and properties of many people.” “The municipalities found their razed endowments, as is the case of Picanya,” he said.

In this sense, he has detailed that the town has been affected “Its bridges, roads, endowments and basic equipment where neighbors make their lives.” “Picanya needs hope, looking at the future and being certain that we will recover, that we will leave the mud and do it together: the Government of Spain by the hands of the neighbors,” he said.

“The Government of Spain has always said, since the first minute, that it was going to be on the side of the neighbors, the municipalities and the mayors to recover the localities,” he said, while stressed that “After four months there are already real events” such as that “the transfer of those 1.7 billion that the president of the Government Centra has already been madeL, Pedro Sánchez, promised to the mayors to cover, which are the expenses of all municipal endowments. “

Along these lines, he has stressed that the central government “will cover 100 percent of the municipal endowments that have been lost in villages affected by the Dana.” “That is a historical commitment. Never, in any crisis, in any tragedy in our country the Government of Spain has covered 100% of the municipal endowments. It is a historical fact for a historical tragedy “, He has reiterated.

Morant has stressed that the Government of Spain “makes that effort because this land deserves it and needs it to get ahead.” “I also want to remember that President Sánchez is the only one who has met with the mayors affected by the Dana,” he said.