The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has transferred other 354.25 million euros for subsidies to the autonomous communities within the State Housing Plan 2018-2021.

Since the program began, the volume of total transfers of this type of public aid has been around 1,454 million euros. This plan includes a set of aid to facilitate access to decent housing for citizens, with special attention to the most vulnerable groups.

Specifically, and as indicated by the Ministry, this amount is destined to rental aid for arredentarios with fewer resources with special attention to young people and people over 65 years of age; to aid for victims of gender-based violence, homeless people and people who are evicted from their habitual residence, as well as rental aid for tenants with vulnerability as a result of the pandemic.

Regarding the distribution by Autonomous Communities, Andalusia (63,612,000 euros) and Catalonia they are the ones that receive the most, with 63.6 million euros and 53.94 million, respectively.

They are followed by the Valencian Community with 42.40 million, Madrid, with 41.40 million euros, and Galicia with 21.20 million.

Castilla y León (with 20 million euros), the Canary Islands (19.71 million) and Murcia (16.36 million), complete the first half of the table. For its part, Castilla-La Mancha has received 14.88 million of these aid, Aragon 14.13 million, Asturias 12.27 million and Extremadura 11.16 million. The Balearic Islands are already below 10 million euros, with 8.92 million euros, Cantabria, with 7.06 million, The Rioja, with 6.32 million and Ceuta and melilla, with 372,000 euros.