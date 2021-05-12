The resettlement plan from hazardous housing in 2019-2020 was fulfilled by more than 200%, to date, 186 thousand people have already been resettled. This was announced on Wednesday, May 12, by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, speaking in the State Duma with a report on the work of the government for the year.

“In 2021, in accordance with the instruction of the President [России Владимира Путина] we must fulfill the figure of 130 thousand people, that is, relocate. To date, we have an established schedule, today we are ahead of schedule. In 2019-2020, the plan for resettlement from emergency housing has been fulfilled by more than 200%, ”Mishustin said, answering a question from one of the deputies.

According to the head of government, more than 400 billion rubles are allocated for these purposes in the national project “Housing and Urban Environment” until 2024. Under this program, more than half a million people should be resettled from emergency housing with a total area of ​​over 9 million square meters. m, noted Mishustin.

“In order to accelerate this program, an additional 50 billion rubles were allocated in 2020. And we have provided funds for this ahead of time, I will say it again. Of course, we want to complete this program as soon as possible and help our people, ”added the Russian prime minister.

In the near future, approaches will be determined to continue the implementation of the resettlement program, including the procedure and conditions for obtaining federal funding, concluded the head of the Russian government.

On April 15, it became known that in Solnechnogorsk, Moscow Region, more than 670 people would be relocated from the dilapidated housing stock under the Housing and Urban Environment national project. According to the regional Ministry of Construction, they intend to provide people with new apartments in 2021-2022.

In total, from 2019 to 2025, as part of the resettlement program in the Moscow region, 22 thousand people will receive new housing. A total of 371 thousand square meters will be settled. m of emergency housing. The cost of implementing the program is estimated at 15.8 billion rubles.