Speed ​​up the vaccine campaign while slowing the circulation of Covid-19: the race against time to prevent an uncontrolled epidemic recovery continues. No school closure or re-containment for the moment. A possibility that could be considered in the event of “Strong degradation”.

1 A “fragile” health situation under the threat of variants

The epidemic is “Controlled”, But “The virus is still actively circulating”, warned Jean Castex. The end-of-year celebrations did not give rise to “Epidemic outbreaks”. But the number of daily contaminations remains “On a high plateau”, with a weekly average of 16,000 new cases per day. Concerns are now focused on two variants of the virus, English and South African. If she is “30 to 70% more contagious”, according to Olivier Véran, the British transfer would not give “No more serious forms” and would be “Vaccine sensitive”. In France, we count “200 to 300 daily contaminations”. “No more department has an incidence rate below 50 per 10,000 inhabitants”, concluded the minister, specifying that it is now “In the west of France that the dynamic is strongest”.

2 Curfew at 6 p.m. and “new confinement” in the event of degradation

The government has decided to extend the curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., already in force in 25 departments, to the entire metropolitan territory. “For at least fifteen days”. The conditions for entering the territory will be “Strongly hardened”. From Monday, January 18, any traveler from a country outside the European Union (EU) must present a negative test and observe a “Isolation for seven days once arrived in France, then do a PCR test”. Specific measures concerning the overseas territories, in particular the Comoros, where the South African variant circulates, will have to be announced by the prefecture and negative tests will have to be presented to reach the metropolis. Finally, if the health situation “Does not require it for the moment”, Jean Castex warned: “If we see a strong epidemic deterioration in the coming days, we would be led to decide without delay on new confinement. “

3 nearly six million French people called to be vaccinated on Monday

Five million people over the age of 75 can now register for vaccination as of Monday, January 18. 800,000 people with serious illnesses (renal failure, cancer under treatment, transplantation, Down’s syndrome) will also be eligible. With a prescription issued by the attending physician, they will be able to go to the nearest vaccination center among the 700 open from Monday. This vaccination campaign represents “A real way out of the crisis by next summer”, insisted Jean Castex. As of January 13, 247,000 people had been vaccinated, including 190,000 among health workers. “A rise in power that will continue”, indicated the Prime Minister, estimating that, at the end of January, “More than a million people will be vaccinated”. “All people who want to be vaccinated will be”, insisted Olivier Véran.

4 Status quo at school, “gradual” resumption in college

For Jean-Michel Blanquer, “The virus situation remains relatively under control in schools” but, if the epidemic situation worsens, a new closure could become inevitable. For the moment, the health protocol will be strengthened. The Minister of National Education estimated that high schools “Who wish” will be able to remain in hybrid mode beyond January 20, specifying that the terminals must return “As much as possible in the presence”. For all levels, the canteens are designated as the ” weak link “ : it will be necessary to limit more brewing by extending services and, as a last resort, take-out meals. But no obligation. All indoor sports activities, school and extracurricular, are suspended “For a few weeks probably”. The minister confirmed the target of 300,000 tests per week, with the possibility that “Screening team” goes to an establishment as soon as “Three cases of contamination” will be detected there. The Prime Minister has reserved most of the announcements for the university: from January 25, 1st year students will again be able to attend their tutorials, in half-groups. This could then extend to other levels. Frédérique Vidal was to meet this Friday, January 15, university presidents and student unions to “Specify the conditions for a gradual return to face-to-face”. The Minister of Higher Education and Research has announced the doubling of the number of psychologists on campus (which will always be very little …) and “New social staff” for “Accelerate access to aid”.

5 Solidarity fund, extended aid

The Minister of the Economy has announced that products from take-out sales carried out by restaurateurs will not be included in the turnover used to calculate aid, from December 2020. Suppliers in the coffee sectors and restaurants are opening up to them aid of up to 20% of turnover, for a maximum amount of 200,000 euros, which can replace the current flat-rate aid of 10,000 euros. It is aimed in particular at brewers, wholesalers, launderers and hoteliers, with no limit in the number of employees. Finally, the fixed costs of large companies (more than 1 million turnover per month) can be covered by the State up to 70%, with a ceiling of 3 million euros. As state-guaranteed loans taken out from the first lockdown expire, borrowers are expected to be given one more year.

6 no reopening on the horizon in culture

Last of the ministers invited to speak, we cannot say that Roselyne Bachelot shed new light on the future of professions in the cultural sector. He has been criticized for his absence from previous press conferences. This time, the Minister of Culture was present. A jump seat had been reserved for him. However, did she have something to say? In just a few minutes, she contented herself with referring to the words of Bruno Le Maire and Élisabeth Borne, thanking them for their efforts; to renew its support for the sector by maintaining compensatory measures for cultural businesses. Not a word about the intermittents, the men and women who bring art and creation to life in our country. No reopening on the horizon. She concluded by quoting Pablo Neruda: “Spring is inexorable. ” It costs nothing.