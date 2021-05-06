The Government warned that it will sanction the companies of groups that stop from this Friday from 21 to 6 in the morning for claims of subsidies in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA).

“Before versions of suspension of services of groups for tomorrow, it is necessary to clarify that companies that do not comply will be sanctioned by maintaining the maximum frequency and guaranteeing the established covid protocols. It will continue to be controlled with agents,” the undersecretary of Automotive Transport, Marcos César Farina.

The warning from the Ministry of Transportation comes after the announcement of the service cut-off of the cameras that bring together bus lines that run through the Federal Capital and Greater Buenos Aires.

