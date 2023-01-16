The plenary session of the Cartagena City Council definitively approved this Monday its budget for 2023, which amounts to 247 million euros. The accounts went ahead with the votes in favor of the mayors of the government team and the rejection of all opposition groups. In the extraordinary session, the fifteen registered citizen allegations regarding gender impact and the conservation of municipal heritage, rejected en bloc by the government team, were addressed.

The budget improves by 5.67% on last year and guarantees a financial cushion for the tripartite to complete its main projects before the end of the legislature at the end of May. The increase of more than 13 million euros will make it possible to face “a complex electoral year due to the crisis without shocks,” according to the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo. Among the “big projects” planned for the remainder of the legislature are the completion of Espacio Algameca, the Isaac Peral house-museum, the financing of the reform of the athletics track, as well as the plan to provide artificial turf to twelve fields of soccer of neighborhoods and councils. The reform of the Gisbert market and the new medical offices in La Azohía and Alumbres are also preferential works. The Next Generation funds will allow works such as the San Leandro battery, the adaptation of Torres Park and the beginning of the Roman Forest.

The session rejected all the allegations presented to the accounts. Regarding the inclusion of a gender impact report in this year’s budgets, at the request of a citizen, the Councilor for Finance, Esperanza Nieto, recalled that the mandatory nature of this report is only found in a state regulation and refers to to plans or general rules agreed by the Council of Ministers. Nieto insisted that the Equality Plan of the Cartagena City Council is not a “mandatory nor binding” standard, but a document that includes municipal actions in favor of real equality between women and men. “This text already guarantees the use of gender perspective criteria in the elaboration of the budgets of the different areas of government,” she assured.

Noelia Arroyo, mayor

“Now we can start up as soon as possible the works and investments planned to strengthen the economy and well-being of Cartagena” Jesús Giménez, MC spokesman

«The female power of this government team, as they like to sell themselves, votes against a necessary document. The smoke is a brand of the house » Gonzalo Abad, Vox spokesman

“We support the allegations of the Carthaginian Association, but not a measure that only serves to divide men and women”

back with equality



The deputy spokesman for MC, Jesús Giménez, insisted that although there is no state regulation that requires the inclusion of gender impact reports in municipal accounts, there are consistories that have gone a step forward and added them, such as the from Murcia, Santomera, Granada and Valencia. And so up to twenty-four in Spain. “The female power of this City Council, as they like to sell themselves, renounces studying the gender impact in the year 2023,” Giménez lamented.

Vox mayor Gonzalo Abad assessed that the measure proposed through allegations tries to “divide men and women and provide the latter with greater privileges.”

For the spokeswoman for Podemos, Leli García, the gender impact on budgets is the reaffirmation of the commitment to public equality policies: «If we take into account that municipal budgets explain how public money is managed for a year, this report It should be not only mandatory, but also binding.”

Regulations and ordinances



The Councilor for Equality, David Martínez Noguera, explained that the Plan includes that gender impact reports will be made for “regulations” and “ordinances”. But at no time does it refer to the budget.

Martínez Noguera concluded that «Cartagena is one of the pioneering municipalities in the Region in equality policies. This is demonstrated by our educational programs, the creation of the municipal trafficking committee, the reinforcement of personnel in the Care Center for Victims of Gender Violence (Cavi), and the City Council Plan against this scourge. We will not allow the work done to be overshadowed.”

The challenges of the tripartite are the Espacio Algameca, the Isaac Peral house-museum and the La Azohía and Alumbres clinics



The Carthaginian Association presented allegations to restore six municipal windmills, which were dismissed by the technical services of the Department of Archaeological Heritage. “The technicians propose interventions based on the state of each of the mills,” said Nieto. In fact, and according to his words, “it is acting at the Tía Seña Mill, in the Bohío. In San José, adaptation works have already been carried out, while there are others that are not municipally owned.

Terminal in La Manga



The allegations of this association to build an intermodal terminal in La Manga-Cabo de Palos were also rejected by the technical services, since they lacked public land for it. The same association requested a budget item of 150,000 euros to move the Los Dolores Local Police headquarters. This initiative was rejected because, according to the Local Police Headquarters, work is being done at the Pozo Estrecho and Cuesta Blanca barracks, while “they will continue to make progress in improving the facilities, but with serious projects, agreed upon, and with financing enough”. Regarding the budget item of 1,000 euros for the installation of some “welcome” letters in Los Belones, Nieto justified the refusal because he needs the authorization of the Autonomous Community.

Finally, the head of the Treasury assured that the opposition only seeks to “delay more than necessary budgets” to combat the crisis and criticized that “they do not value the work of municipal technicians.”