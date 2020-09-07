Javier Tebas, on June 10, within the act of returning to LaLiga competitors. Daniel Gonzalez / GTRES

The Authorities has determined to report back to the Prosecutor’s Workplace the ties of Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, with Fuenlabrada. Based on sources from the Government, this has requested that the request for 130,000 euros be investigated for authorized recommendation work to the Madrid membership in 2018. The Ministry of Tradition and Sports activities has taken this step by verifying that LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF ) have taken this matter “to a useless finish”, in accordance with these similar sources. The Larger Sports activities Council, headed by the Secretary of State for Sports activities, Irene Lozano, knowledgeable the Ministry of Tradition and Sports activities and the Ministry of Justice of those potential irregularities. On Friday, the Minister of Tradition and Sports activities, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, instructed the Secretary of State to proceed to take this data to the Prosecutor’s Workplace in order that it might make clear it. The textual content, through which the information are detailed to be investigated, has been registered this Monday morning.

On the time of creating this price range, Tebas was already president of LaLiga, a place he has held since 2013. The connection, superior by eldiario.es, demonstrated the connections of the soccer affiliation with the Madrid membership, whose secretary of the council is the son of Thebes. This membership has been on the right track this summer season on account of the episode that arose after the postponement of Deportivo-Fuenlabrada as a result of constructive instances of covid-19 within the Madrid membership earlier than touring to Riazor on the final day of the Second Division.

The Authorities, in accordance with these sources, has waited some time to see how LaLiga and the federation would resolve this matter. The Government understood that the Federation’s competitors committee would make essential selections concerning the scandal in Fuenlabrada. Nevertheless, after this physique carried out an investigation, LaLiga alleged that the competitors committee had no powers to make selections. Understanding that the RFEF was assuming this blockade and that the matter was going to come back to nothing, the Authorities has determined to go to the Prosecutor’s Workplace to analyze the case and never be parked.