The Government has taken control of Telefónica and has done so without disguise because it was the head of the Economic Office, Manuel de la Rocha, who informed the already former president, José María Álvarez-Pallete, of his departure in Moncloa. At the meeting was the representative of STC, the Saudi multinational through which Sepi entered Telefónica to defend national interests, which shows that it was an excuse and that there is no such threat. The Government elects Marc Murtra, the president of Indra, to the position, who doubled its stock market value during his mandate and with a resume linked to technology, which allows him to face the new stage with guarantees in the absence of knowing his team. The Executive thus revives its project to absorb Indra by Telefónica in the future.

