Single check, here is a clear and concrete example of the absurd discrimination against single-parent families that the centre-right government does not heal. Total zero

Still no response from government on discrimination against single parent families onsingle checkto which the INPS – by applying an absurd law that the centre-right government has not wanted to modify with the Budget Law or other measures, despite having the opportunity – since October he has deducted 30 euros a month from a child because the second spouse, even if dead, is not working. A sensational absurdity that continues even in 2023.

But let’s take an example to understand what the Meloni government’s decision not to intervene entails. A mother with four children who remains a widow, unfortunately in life it can happen for different reasons, it sees itself denied 1,440 a year by the state. Money that would be very useful to get by on her own. The centre-right government has known everything since October 2022 and has done absolutely nothing to remedy this injustice.

