The frustrated departure of the now famous Undersecretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo, which Alberto Fernández and Martín Guzmán could not specify on Friday afternoon, increased the political crisis of the governing coalition and left the President in a state of maximum fragility, who seeks to resolve the mess in the coming days.

“Alberto decided that Basualdo left, but not now, if not in a few days, “official sources assured this newspaper in the last hours, who did not specify whether Fernández will seek to force the official’s departure this week or on the return of the tour scheduled for May 10 by Europe, which will have Guzmán among the few travelers but who in recent days added an asterisk on the official agenda due to the serious health situation.

The decision that the President intends to execute shortly, and whose substantive debate is the core internal discussion about the deficit and the monetary issue, now enters the field of doubt. The thing is on Friday, when Guzmán tried to do the same after reaching a consensus with the president, and through the Secretary of Energy, Darío Martínez, Basualdo notified the Instituto Patria and managed to put his resignation in the freezer. The undersecretary is one of the many officials who responds to Cristina Kirchner. And from La Cámpora they came out to support him and said that he was not going to leave his post.

“For us, that’s it. It’s a finished topic“Collaborators of the vice president confided this Sunday. An unequivocal sign that the work of support K to the undersecretary was, for now, successful.

Like the President, Guzmán remained since Friday in a more than uncomfortable position. “Unusual”, according to its surroundings. “A decision was made based on the need to solve a macroeconomic problem,” insisted this Sunday from the Ministry of Economy.

In full negotiation with the IMF, the minister executed Basualdo as a more than explicit demonstration of his interest in getting his hands on the economic imbalance through the tariff adjustment, that is, in the reduction of subsidies to try to start reducing the monetary issue, that has a full impact on inflation. “If it is not managed urgently, this explodes“, they emphasize near the minister.

March inflation measured by the CPI was 4.8% according to the INDEC: the highest figure in Fernández’s administration.

Late on Friday, the government published in the Official Gazette what, according to Guzmán, should occupy the center of the agenda: the 9% increase in electricity rates for users of the city and Greater Buenos Aires, the first step of the plan that the minister intends to design with the support of the President, but without the permission of the vice president.

For Kirchnerism, the rate increase in the heart of the vote itself, that is, the Buenos Aires suburbs -the territory of Axel Kicillof-, is a crucial issue. It was part of the intense conversation that Cristina Kirchner and Guzmán held at the end of February during an extensive lunch in El Calafate.

“What they do not realize is that the election is not reached by broadcasting,” they warn from the Government.

The minister’s quarrel with Basualdo dates back more than a year. Guzmán’s surroundings abound in the fact that the official “spent a year and a half” without putting together a tariff segmentation scheme and “reasonable renegotiation with the companies.”

To make matters worse, 72 hours after a television interview in which Guzmán again referred to the increase in rates, the undersecretary declared in a specialized site that one option was that the rates of “Edenor and Edesur directly may not increase“.

The minister not only wants Basualdo to leave. He asked in the last days to advance with the long-awaited tariff segmentation program With which, they add, the Secretary of Energy also agrees, and that would end with another 15% increase in some part of the year. Martínez is torn between the macroeconomic imbalance and his adherence to Kirchnerism.

The minister goes through, in that sense, hours of anxiety. An unexpected crisis. “At some point you have to govern. This has been discussed for months,” say his collaborators, who insist, anyway, that the official maintains the same parsimony as always: “He is a shaolin monkHe doesn’t even raise his voice. “The economist is going to keep a studied low profile these days.

However, Guzmán’s anxiety is nothing other than the President’s unease.

At the end of last year, at the La Plata ceremony, Cristina Kirchner had said that it was necessary “align wages and pensions, prices and ratesAnd that the ministers with “fear” of being civil servants had to begin to “look for another job.”

Three months later, Fernández had to change Marcela Losardo, his most intimate partner, and leave the Ministry of Justice to Martín Soria, a leader valued by the vice president. On Friday, the head of state inaugurated a new stage of management, which implies, for example, the impotence of not being able to dismiss an official by decision of the former president. The discussion is not Basualdo or Losardo. The discussion is who’s boss.