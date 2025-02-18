The government supports Juana Rivas: “There is no higher interest in the child who can reconcile with a violent father”

The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, said Tuesday that she respects the decision of the Civil Section of the Court of Appeals of Cagliari, who has decreed the return to Italy of the youngest son of Juana Rivas, after granting her exclusive custody to the father, The Italian Francesco Arcuri, but recalled that “here is a higher interest, which is that of the child, and there is no higher interest of the child who can reconcile with a violent father, who exercises violence over his wife.”

Therefore, “in the application of all international regulations,” Redondo is confident that “there is finally the right interest of the minor, which is what interests us most,” as journalists in Córdoba has stressed in statements .

In addition, he added that “he would like to know what the opinion of the Junta de Andalucía is, which has competence in this matter, so that it also claim that best interest of the child and affects the need for this minor to enjoy a present and A dignified future and free of violence. ”

The Decree of the Italian Court occurs after the prosecution of the Alpine country asked him to grant Rivas “the custody and custody exclusively” of his youngest son in the course of the hearing held on January 17, when the case It was seen for sentence.

The child has remained with Maracena’s mother (Granada) from Christmas dates and Arcuri had also denounced his ex -partner before the Italian courts for minors, after expiring the period of January 8 set by the Court of Appeal of Cagliari for Cagliari for May his little son return to Italy after spending the Christmas holidays with the mother in Spain, since he had the guard and custody.

Vicaria gender violence files

In parallel, in Spain, the Court of Violence against Women number 1 of Granada has filed the complaint for gender violence Vicaria that Rivas filed against its ex -partner, which he accuses of “using” his two children to “damage it” throughout the last eight years.

The magistrate argued that all the episodes reported by Juana Rivas in this complaint “have already been denounced and are prosecuted in different criminal procedures.”

Italian justice denies Juana Rivas the custody of her youngest son and orders to return with her father

It maintains, therefore, that, regardless of the legal qualification that the complainant intends to grant them, there is no “allegedly criminal act” to those who have been denounced so far and therefore proceeds the provisional dismissal and archive of the actions .