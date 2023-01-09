The government has given a positive opinion on the bill, which proposes to criminalize the submission of false declarations to the tax authorities. According to Izvestia, the bill may be considered in the spring session of the State Duma.

The new article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation 173.3 “Sale and (or) submission to the tax authorities of knowingly false invoices and tax returns” will imply a penalty in the form of a fine of 100 thousand to 300 thousand rubles or imprisonment for up to four years.

The authors of the bill, including Igor Igoshin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for Protection of Competition, and Vladimir Sipyagin, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Science, noted that the scheme of criminal activity is as follows: attackers acquire the statutory documents of organizations that are registered as nominees. False invoices and tax returns are made on their behalf, confirming the right to deductions.

“According to the Federal Tax Service, illegal tax deductions in the amount of about 1 trillion rubles were issued in this way in 2021,” the explanatory note to the bill says.

According to the authors, the organizers of such actions do not fall under the current norms of the Criminal Code, although they deserve serious punishment.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Criminal Code in hand: the Cabinet supported the criminal punishment for forging tax returns