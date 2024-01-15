RBC: the government supported the idea of ​​confiscation of property for fakes about the army

The Government Commission on Legislative Activities supported the proposal to confiscate the property of citizens who spread fakes about the actions of the Russian Armed Forces. This became known RBC.

The publication clarifies that confiscation is offered only in cases where the offender disseminated false information for selfish reasons or acted for hire. Thus, it is proposed to supplement Article 104.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The commission also supported the idea of ​​tightening liability for activities directed against the security of the state (Article 280.4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). In particular, it is proposed to deprive violators of a special, military or honorary title, class rank and state awards.

Over the course of two years, investigators opened 273 criminal cases for disseminating false information about the Russian army. The number of such cases was revealed by the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), Alexander Bastrykin.

According to him, in 2023, 90 cases of fakes were initiated. 134 cases were sent to the courts, involving 136 people. For discrediting the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces), 45 citizens were brought to criminal responsibility, and in total investigators opened 81 criminal cases.