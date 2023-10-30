On October 30, the Russian government supported a bill on fines for spam calls and advertising of microloans, but with the condition of revision.

“The Russian government supports the bill, subject to its revision taking into account the comments for the second reading,” leads TASS words from the document.

The bill was introduced by the Bryansk Regional Duma, it is being considered again, since its first version was returned for revision. The initiators propose to supplement Article 14.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO) with a provision that introduces liability for violation of the law on advertising distributed over telecommunication networks.

Thus, the fine for this can range from 10 thousand rubles for citizens and up to 1 million rubles for organizations.

Before this, on September 28, it was reported that the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation had prepared a bill on spam calls, which would set a limit for companies on advertising calls to subscribers. As expected, if there are calls in excess of this norm, liability will arise.

In addition, a general spam blocking system was launched in Russia in June. It was clarified that a feedback form has appeared on the websites of the Federal Antimonopoly Service and mobile operators MTS, Tele2 and Megafon, through which you can file a complaint about spam calls and SMS.