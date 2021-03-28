The Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, asked this Sunday to reinforce the protocols against the coronavirus in the face of Easter and announced in a conference that the public administration will carry out teleworking until Wednesday.

Minutes later, from La Rosada they released an official statement that suggests nighttime restrictions for the provinces, taking into account certain “risk parameters.”

“From Monday March 29 to Wednesday 31 inclusive, the national public sector is exempted from being present from the workplace; must comply from telework“Cafiero pointed out.

In this context, the national government “invited” the provincial and municipal governments, the legislature, the judiciary and the private sector to join this measure.

Cafiero continued: “When we had a regrowth in January, we knew how to carry out careful tourism. This is what we want to propose at Easter, we need to revalidate all active protocols.”

He also announced that tomorrow, Monday, they will have “a meeting tomorrow (Monday) between the Ministry of Tourism, Health, Transport, Airlines, Business Chambers and the tourism sectors to put the protocols back into visibility.”

He also remarked that classes will not be suspended: “Educational activities are a priority, we need to continue being present. Related activities must be taken care of,” he added.

They gave a press conference after meeting with President Alberto Fernández at the Olivos Residence. There they analyzed the health situation due to the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina and the region.

In the meeting they spoke the increase in cases, the new strains from Brazil, Chile and Mexico and the state of occupation of beds in the health system, official sources told Télam.

Faced with this scenario, the Government studies “possible new measures” to deal with the second wave of the pandemic.

Fernández had anticipated this Saturday that he would hold meetings with part of his cabinet today to evaluate the next restrictions due to the increase in cases, although he ruled out returning to “extreme isolation.”

AFG