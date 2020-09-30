The bill on the federal budget for 2021 and for the planning period of 2022 and 2023 has been submitted to the State Duma for consideration. This is reported on Monday 30 September at website the Russian government.

“When forming the document, the government proceeded from two priorities: unconditional fulfillment of the state’s social obligations to its citizens and the implementation of the national development goals formulated by the President of Russia,” the document says.

According to the project, budget revenues in 2021 will amount to 18.77 trillion rubles, in 2022 – 20.64 trillion rubles, in 2023 – 22.26 trillion rubles.

In turn, the budget deficit in 2021 will be equal to 2.75 trillion rubles, in 2022 – 1.25 trillion rubles, in 2023 – 1.41 trillion rubles. 7.66 trillion rubles are planned for national projects for three years.

“The draft budget was drawn up on the basis of the basic version of the forecast of socio-economic development. It provides for a slow recovery of the global economy due to the persistence of restrictions related to the spread of COVID-19, ”the government added.

A few days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the tasks for national goals must be completed by 2024.

At the same time, the head of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin noted that the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic this year could lead to a fall in Russia’s GDP by 4-5%, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on September 16 that the approved draft federal budget for 2021–2023 provides for the optimization of “unprotected” expenditure items by 10% and a reduction in the state armaments program by 5%.