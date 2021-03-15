The national government is analyzing tightening restrictions for Argentines traveling abroad to discourage transfers to countries affected by outbreaks of coronavirus.

The measures were studied this Monday at noon in a meeting held by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, at the Casa Rosada.

Among other decisions, the obligation could be implemented so that whoever decides to travel to the most affected countries, must pay for their PCR tests upon their return and also finance the stay in a hotel to carry out the quarantine that the Executive Branch defines for travelers from the hottest areas of the disease.

Since December, the borders for the entry of foreigners have been closed, and the same happens with the land border crossings for the Argentines themselves. The only way to travel or return from abroad is by plane to one of the destinations that still have open flights.

