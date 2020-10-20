The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, appeared this noon after the meeting of the Minister council, and explained that the question of curfew, raised by the regional Executive of Isabel Diaz Ayuso, will be studied in the next few days.

“I would like to be very clear. I say again that very tough weeks will come. The second wave is not a threat, it is a reality throughout Europe. To stop the virus, mobility and contacts must be reduced. It is the key. All communities are taking important steps. The Government of Spain does not want to replace any administration, but to coordinate them. We need we a they. The second wave is European “, assured the minister.

The State of Alarm, essential for the curfew

“The curfew applies in other places, it requires a State of Alarm and we are going to analyze it. If it prospers, it has to be with all the guarantees. I want to know what support we would have. I want to know who is willing to support him and if the PP and other forces would compromise their support ”, has pointed out.

“It is a question that is under debate and we are open to studying it. The 1986 law would not be enough. It does require the State of Alarm but I ask those who ask for the curfew if they would be willing to continue extending the State of Alarm for another 15 days (in reference to the Community of Madrid). We are open to discussing this measure but it would require a State of Alarm ”, adds Illa.

“This measure can be adopted in a part of the territory or throughout the country and can also be part of an agreement with the Interterritorial Council. All options are open. It may also coincide or not with the end of the State of Alarm in Madrid. I cannot anticipate anything that we will agree on if we have not yet met ”, noted the minister.

“I insist, there is no decision made. I can’t anticipate anything. It is under study, there is nothing else. We will address the situation in several meetings scheduled this week ”, has stressed.

Importance of measures to curb infections

“There is a second wave, not only in Spain, throughout Europe. What really matters to me is that we get the right measures to control it and lower the curve. Washing hands, putting on a mask and ventilation of spaces is something that Must do”, added the minister.

Coordination with the Autonomous Communities

“Coordination with the Autonomous Communities is working correctly and they are taking effective measures to control the pandemic. We do not contemplate modifying this but we do continue to carry out the coordination tasks that are our responsibility ”.