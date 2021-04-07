Florence Cassez and Israel Vallarta, at the time of her arrest in 2005. Reuters

The Mexican government has a list of more than 30 people imprisoned to hand over to justice in search of an amnesty. In addition, it is investigating the case of Israel Vallarta, accused and imprisoned in 2005, also to proceed with an amnesty if they consider that there are sufficient indications of innocence. Vallarta has remained in preventive detention since then, without a sentence. He was the boyfriend of the French Florence Cassez and both were accused of the kidnapping of several people whose liberation was broadcast live on television in one of the grossest montages that are remembered in the recent history of Mexico. Genaro García Luna was then the head of the Federal Investigation Agency and responsible for that operation, which he himself would later describe as a “staging alien to reality”. Today he is detained in the United States for alleged relationship with drug trafficking.

“If sufficient elements of innocence are found, their freedom will be requested,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the morning conference, while the prisoner’s family waited at the gates of the National Palace to be received by the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Mutton. Vallarta has been in jail for 16 years without a sentence. “How many are there like this?” Asked the president. “A renewal of the Judiciary is required for there to be a true rule of law,” he added. This preventive prison that can last decades is due to the judicial reform that the Government of Felipe Calderón undertook. The president recalled the case of drug trafficker Rafael Álvarez Quintero, who spent 28 years in prison without a sentence and left in 2013.

The Florence Cassez case it was sounded in 2005 and it became one of the most brutal examples of television montage in collaboration with public security authorities. And it originated an international conflict between France and Mexico, which finally ended with the liberation of Florence. Israel Vallarta, who is accused of two other kidnappings – the family denies it – still remains in prison. The matter had all the elements to bring it to literature: A crime novel, by Jorge Volpi, won the Alfaguara award in 2018. The television cameras broadcast live the departure of Cassez and Vallarta, visibly tortured, from the supposed cabin where the kidnapping was committed. They were accused of belonging to a gang of kidnappers nicknamed Los Zodiaco. The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, briefly reviewed this morning the many holes that the police intervention presented and recalled that she, then a minister of the Court, proposed his immediate release. The possible amnesty for the inmate now seems closer than ever.

“There are chances. You cannot be aware of an injustice by being an authority and not doing anything to make amends for the damage. There are legal mechanisms, ”López Obrador said in reference to the government amnesty. “But first you have to know the real situation [del caso] because there are victims, relatives, offended people whose opinion must be taken into account ”, added the president in relation to the other two kidnappings of which Vallarta is accused. “It is going to review if they are fabricated crimes and that would help resolve the process.” Once the amnesties are presented, the judiciary has the last word. the Government, for its part, has promised to deliver a report on the matter in 10 days.

16 years without sentence. “It is a very serious violation, the judges must comply with the constitutional mandate of expeditious justice.” The secretary has listed the three principles of law that were violated then: the right to a presumption of innocence with television broadcasting live, the absence of the Public Prosecutor’s Office until five hours later and, as regards the French citizen, the impossibility to immediately count on the intervention of the consular authorities of your country.

President López Obrador has framed this issue of journalistic montage in the “close and even criminal association between political power and the media” that occurred in what he calls “neoliberal period”, that is, previous governments, decades before yours. “This perverse relationship no longer exists. The media are carrying out a reform where ethics and respect prevail, they are closer to the people and more distant from power ”, he added. The president has invited journalist Jenaro Villamil to the morning, who has recounted some other journalistic montages, including that of the girl Frida Sofía, an alleged victim under the rubble of the 2017 earthquake, a matter that turned out to be false.

Among the journalists’ questions that are reeling off the president’s answers, he has been questioned about the convenience of Azucena Pimentel, then producer of Primero Noticias, where that false arrest was broadcast in 2005, is now a Social Communication worker for the Presidency. López Obrador has declared that “if she was involved in this matter, she cannot be in this Government.” The journalist immediately issued a statement stating that she did not know that what was being broadcast was a montage, which she learned later. And that his task has always been governed by the principles of “honesty, truthfulness and professionalism.” He also adds that his job depended on superior bosses.

