The Government studies creating new semi-public pharmaceutical companies. The experience, still in the pilot phase, of Terafront seems to have left a good taste in the mouths of the upper echelons of the Executive and the proof is that on the first occasion in which a text on the strategy of the Pharmaceutical Industry reaches the Council of Ministers, has included this point.

According to the document, the strategy seeks to create tools for the development of Advanced Therapies and other innovative medicines, together with their transfer to the productive sector. Among them is the public purchase of innovation and the creation of mixed capital commercial companies. like Terafront.

“This initiative for advanced therapies (referring to semi-public pharmaceuticals) may be expanded later with other alliances or public-private partnerships for the creation of commercial companies aimed at the development of health technologies innovative solutions for the SNS”, reads the Pharmaceutical Industry Strategy document.

Terafront is the first public-private laboratory in Spain. Last March, the Government, Insud Pharma and Rovi announced its creation. For its constitution, 74.86 million would be invested. Specifically, the Executive would allocate 36.68 million and the pharmaceutical companies 38.18 million between the two. Likewise, the disbursement could increase to 220 million depending on the needs of the projects that are carried out in the future.

The State is the majority owner, owning 49% of the laboratory, while Rovi and Insud Pharma have 25.5% each. Equally important, the president of the public-private company is Lucas Sigman, and Juan López-Belmonte serves as advisor.

In addition, on the part of the public administration, Javier Pérez Torrijo, general secretary and secretary of the board of the Center for Technological Development and Innovation (Cdti), and Dolores Calderón Pérez, head of the biotechnology department, are part of the board as non-advisory secretary. , health and agri-food technologies, evaluation management and technological cooperation of the same organization. It is worth mentioning that Juan Abarca, president of HM Hospitales and the private healthcare association Idis, is part of the council.

The semi-public pharmaceutical is responsible for the development of advanced therapies. At the moment, they are in the process of selecting molecules that could be produced industrially. 2027 is the expected year in which they will launch the first two treatments.

Since its creation, Some details of Terafront have been known. As this newspaper announced, the initial idea is to have its own plant to develop the respective treatments. Furthermore, for its location they have set their sights on the Basque Country.