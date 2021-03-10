Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, on the right, this Wednesday in La Moncloa. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

The Imserso trips were suspended until autumn 2021 after the arrival of the coronavirus. That is, until after summer. But now, in the middle of the vaccination process and with the first green shoots on tourist mobility for the summer, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has advanced that her department is already planning the return of the Imserso, perhaps a few months ahead of schedule. “We are working to have the program ready and it would be very important to be able to advance it. If the conditions are met, it is possible ”, assured Maroto this Wednesday on Antena 3.

Ministry sources assure that the works began days ago and that the idea is to have everything prepared in case the reactivation is allowed before the scheduled date, in autumn. “Maroto wants to have the documents ready, because he considers that the oldest group are the ones who can travel safely first because they are already vaccinated. He fears that the bureaucracy will slow it down and complicate it, that is why these tasks are being carried out ”, explain spokespersons for the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

This intention to start the Imserso trips earlier is very important for a large part of the tourist destinations in Spain, since it allows them to have constant arrivals during a long period of the year and would arrive like May water after a long journey through the desert. The profits of these companies do not depend on this, at least not in the most important part, but they are key to face the fixed expenses of the year, including the costs to maintain employees.

Of course, as for months, the minister is prudent and includes the tagline that it will depend on the health situation. The pandemic has shown in recent months that many forecasts tend to remain on paper in the face of successive waves of infections. For this reason, what it is about is to prepare the necessary requirements so that, if vaccination and the epidemiological situation allow it, the Imserso’s trips can be given the green light.

To do this, the health passport or digital certificate, which Maroto hopes will be available in May, will play a fundamental role. “The Government works to be pioneers and have the health passport as soon as possible,” he said a week ago. An idea on which he insisted this Wednesday: “It will allow safe mobility, not only for those who are vaccinated.” In this aspect, those who have already passed the disease or have a negative PCR could also have more mobility.

Thus, optimism reigns in the ministry and in part of the tourism sector, although they remain cautious about what may happen with new strains of the virus or spikes in infections such as those of last December and January. That there are already 4.8 million Spaniards vaccinated with the first dose and 1.4 million with the full dose leads them to see a more favorable summer.

Maroto also insisted this Wednesday that the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), in Madrid, and the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ​​will be held despite the resignations of some of the participating companies, as announced yesterday by the Swedish multinational Ericsson . Of course, he admits that they will be different editions that will combine the face-to-face part with the digital one. Despite this, the minister has had an impact on Wednesday: “The most important thing is to celebrate these events, because they represent the restart of a sector, congress tourism.”