The Government’s response to the latest crackdown of the Republican Left of Catalonia is a resounding no. At least today. One day after introducing an amendment to reduce the penalties for the crime of embezzlement committed on 1-O from 12 years in prison to a maximum of 4 within the reform of the Penal Code that will also end the crime of sedition, both the Minister of The Presidency, Félix Bolaños, like the minister spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, insisted on Tuesday that what will never be accepted is the holding of a self-determination consultation. But from the Generalitat and from the ranks of the PSOE itself, no longer from the opposition, the statement is questioned.

The Executive faces a clear credibility problem after Pedro Sánchez has taken steps that he denied that he would take or that are contrary to his electoral promises. In 2018, shortly before arriving at Moncloa thanks to the support of the independentistas for his motion of no confidence against Mariano Rajoy, he said that he would promote a reform of the Criminal Code so that the events of the ‘procés’ could be judged as rebellion; Already in 2019, during his campaign, he promised to penalize the holding of illegal referendums, and at the same time he guaranteed “full compliance” with the 1-O ruling. But it is not necessary to go back that far. Until four days ago, all the ministers vehemently denied that a reform of embezzlement was being negotiated with Esquerra.

The precedents explain the attitude with which his rejection of a consultation on independence was received today. The spokesperson for the Catalan ‘Government’, Patricia Plaja, was especially ironic: “She has said no to so many things, but then other things happen…”, she recalled. And both the former Vice President of the Government Alfonso Guerra and the President of Castilla-La Mancha, always critical of the concessions to the independence movement, spoke in a similar vein. So much so, that Page even stated that he intends to promote a legislative initiative that prevents the holding of illegal referendums as a “vaccination against change of opinion.”

The government spokeswoman avoided responding directly to each other. Up to four questions about the words of the Castilian-La Mancha leader raffled off at the press conference that followed the Council of Ministers in Moncloa. What it did do, on the other hand, was to claim that the steps that have been taken so far, from the pardons to the à la carte penal reform for those involved in the 2017 secession attempt, respond to one of the “fundamental objectives” of the Executive, which is, he argued, “recover harmony and coexistence” in Catalonia. “Time is also proving us right because a lot of progress has been made in normalization and I think this is a shared feeling” he even boasted. Along the same lines, Bolaños argued that his are “brave” policies to “finish the work that involves deflating” the ‘procés’. But both argued that this plan has a limit.

Bolaños defends that the express reform of the Penal Code that lowers the penalties for sedition and embezzlement intends to “finish the work that involves deflating the process”



«The referendum is contrary to the Constitution and therefore cannot be held; and it is also that -the Minister of the Presidency claimed on TVE-, it is not a solution for the Catalonia of the year 2022 either because it is an absolutely divisive solution that would only make the conflict chronic. It should be remembered, however, that not everyone in the Executive thinks the same. Unidas Podemos has been defending for years, in line with the independence movement, that Catalans should be able to vote on the relationship they wish to maintain with the rest of Spain.

Unconstitutional and divisive



In an attempt to underpin his words, Bolaños stressed that what both the Government and the Generalitat signed last June, at the last meeting of the dialogue table, was (in addition to taking steps towards “dejudicialization”) that “would be done politics within democratic procedures” and that “non-divisive solutions, which do not seek confrontation, but, on the contrary, are transversal and seek bridges of understanding” would be sought. “That is why the referendum contrary to the Constitution can never be held,” he reiterated.

Esquerra, an indispensable parliamentary partner for Pedro Sánchez, has already warned, in all cases, that he will not throw in the towel. On the contrary. Yesterday he presented the paper that he will take to his next political conference in which he made it clear that his intention for the “second phase” of negotiation with the State, once the objective of “ending the repression” has been achieved, will be to reach an “agreement of clarity » (the Canadian track) to hold a consultation on independence. His approach is that if, with a minimum participation of 50%, the yes to the creation of a Catalan Republic reaches 55%, the Government must agree on the terms of the break.