The Government has executed on Tuesday its promise to withdraw the medals for Merit at Work from the dictator Francisco Franco, as well as the decorations that he gave to eight senior officials who were collaborators and ideologues of the Francoist repression. The Council of Ministers has approved this Tuesday the measure in application of article 42 of the Law of Democratic Memory, which allows to review the awards and decorations to those who had formed part of the repressive apparatus of the old regime. “The merit they have, the only job of these people, is to have worked to violate and violate human rights and trample democracy in our country,” stressed the second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz.

The head of Labor, whose department has initiated the files for this withdrawal, assures that with this measure the Government “makes history” because decorations are removed “from people who represent the worst of the Franco regime.” In short, the minister has censured that all of them present a “history that questions democracy” in Spain and that, although the Democratic Memory Law is now complied with, it was necessary to wait until 2023 to strip the descendants of the decoration of these people.

In addition to Franco, the following politicians and activists have been left without a medal, all of whom died between the middle and the end of the last century:

Enrique Pla i Deniel, the Barcelona bishop who encouraged Franco’s coup and turned it into a crusade. He is buried in the cathedral of Toledo.

Jose Leon de Carranzafrom Cádiz, military and mayor of Cádiz between 1948 and 1969.

Jose Luis Arrese, Francoism theoretician, he was head of the Falange, national head of what was called the Movement and minister of housing.

Jose Solis Ruiz, who was Minister of Public Works and also head of the Movement.

Jose Maria Fernandez Ladredaartilleryman, who was Minister of Public Works and also head of the Movimiento

Juan Yagüe, A military man linked to Franco from Africa, he is known for the Badajoz massacre (which gave him his nickname: the butcher of badajoz), with between 2,000 and 4,000 shot by the Francoists.

Jesus Romero, From Bilbao, he was Minister of Labor and, as Yolanda Díaz said this Tuesday, he prohibited strikes and created vertical unions as Minister of Labor; and

Jose Antonio Giron de Velasco, the lion of Fuengirola, founder of the Juntas de Ofensiva Nacional-Sindicalista (JONS), prominent Falangist, member of the so-called Franco’s bunker Due to his radicalism, he was Minister of Labor and a multimillionaire thanks to the regime.

Díaz already advanced in October of last year that he was going to proceed to strip Franco and leaders of his regime of this distinction, and that his forecast was to do so with a total of 62 personalities who had “blood-stained hands.” Labor sources have told the Europa Press agency that Francisco Franco was awarded a specific and extraordinary recognition, created expressly in his honor: the Laureated Gold Medal for Merit and Sacrifice at Work, on July 18, 1953.

The withdrawal is a consequence of the application of article 42 of the new law, which enables the option of reviewing prizes and awards granted by the Government when the beneficiary has been part of the Francoist repression apparatus, or for engaging in conduct incompatible with democratic values. and respect for Human Rights. The Medal of Merit at Work comes from the Primo de Rivera dictatorship and in 1942 it was restored by the Franco regime.