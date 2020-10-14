In our country, the use of homemade masks has become popular. But this kind of face cover do not meet the minimum necessary protection measures to avoid the spread of the virus. For this reason, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has announced that it will strengthen labeling, advertising and control of masks hygienic.

Through a Ministerial order the conditions that they must meet will be regulated so that the general population is aware of its purpose and characteristics. Thus, Health recommends that they be hygienic, along with surgical, those that use the citizens.

Prohibited in some centers

In the last days, It has been known that various health centers have prohibited access to their facilities with cloth masks. Following the recommendations of the European Commission, Consumption is committed to a regulation that defines the concept of ‘hygienic mask’ or ‘community face covering’ to tighten the regulations of this product.

It is going to influence strengthen labeling requirements, with special emphasis on the veracity of the characteristics indicated on washes and loss of efficacy. Likewise, will prohibit the use of inscriptions, signs, anagrams, drawings or indications that can lead to deception about the type of mask that the consumer is purchasing.

Lastly, the Ministry regulate the use and information of the trade of the filters that are used as consumables and that they are interchangeable. They can be purchased separately from the hygienic masks, and this aspect it also does not have specific regulations.

Infringement

For these reasons, and in accordance with the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, of November 16 (LGDCU), Consumption will establish as a violation the breach of these rules. The autonomous authorities may initiate health proceedings against those companies that do not respect the regulation and recall said products from the market.